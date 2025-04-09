Zelensky: Ukraine Is Aware Of 155 Chinese Citizens Fighting On Side Of Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he knows about 155 Chinese citizens who are fighting on the side of Russia. Their passport data and places of service are known.

The head of state said this during a conversation with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The“Chinese” issue is serious. There are 155 people with names, passport data - 155 Chinese citizens who are fighting against Ukrainians on the territory of Ukraine. We are collecting information, we believe that there are more, much more. These 155 have passport data, where they are from, their Chinese documents, age, etc. We also have their places of service: The 70th, 71st, 255th motorized rifle regiments, etc.” Zelensky said.

He noted that the Ukrainian relevant services understand the scheme of how they recruit them.

“One of the schemes is through social networks, in particular TikTok and other Chinese social networks, where Russians distribute commercials. Official Beijing is aware of this. Russians are distributing recruitment videos through Chinese social networks. Not secret recruitment is important. Maybe there is also a secret one,” the President said.

He also spoke about the scheme by which Chinese citizens get to the front.

“These people arrive in the Russian Federation, in Moscow. Medical examinations last 3-4 days. 1-2 months - training centers. They fight on the territory of Ukraine. They receive migration cards, as well as a card of the Mir payment system, which they use to receive money, respectively,” the head of state said.

As Ukrinform reported, yesterday Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian soldiers had captured two Chinese soldiers in the Donetsk sector.