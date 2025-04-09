403
Key Ganga Conservation Projects Approved In The 61St Executive Committee Meeting Of NMCG
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 9 April 2025, Delhi: In a decisive move to combat pollution and revive the lifeline of millions, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has taken another transformative step forward. The 61st Executive Committee (EC) Meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), chaired by Shri Rajeev Kumar Mital, Director-General NMCG, has approved several major projects aimed at the conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga River. These initiatives are in line with the mission's goals of enhancing river cleanliness, promoting sustainable development, and preserving the environmental and cultural heritage of the Ganga. They mark a significant leap in enhancing river cleanliness, curbing pollution at its source, and safeguarding the rich ecological and cultural heritage that flows with the river's timeless journey.
Executive Committee deliberated and sanctioned sewerage projects of more than 900 Crore. The Detailed Project Report related to interception, diversion, STP and other allied works in Moradabad town in U.P. Zone-3 and Zone-4 for“Prevention of Pollution in Ramganga River” was approved. This ambitious project, with an estimated cost of ₹409.93 crore, aims to make the Ramganga River pollution-free. Under the project, modern Sewage Treatment Plants with capacities of 15 MLD in Zone-3 and 65 MLD in Zone-4 will be constructed. Along with this, 5 major drains will be intercepted and diverted.
Another significant initiative for Arrah town in Bihar has been approved. This project is related to the interception, diversion, and construction of a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), with an estimated cost of ₹328.29 crore. Under this project, a state-of-the-art STP with a capacity of 47 MLD will be constructed, along with the establishment of a 19.5 KM long sewer network. This scheme will be based on the Hybrid Annuity Model, which also includes operation and maintenance for 15 years. The aim of this initiative is not only to provide a permanent solution to the sewage problem of Ara city, but also to effectively reduce the level of pollution in the Ganga by purifying the untreated water falling into the river.
In the meeting, an important project related to the“Interception and Diversion of 14 Untapped Drains of Kanpur City, Uttar Pradesh” was approved at an estimated cost of ₹138.11 crore, which will give a new direction to the city's drainage and sanitation system. Under this project, sewage falling directly into the river from drains will be intercepted and conveyed to treatment plants through proposed sewage pumping stations and manholes. This project will involve the interception of 14 major drains of the city.
The Executive Committee approved a significant initiative in Pujali Municipality of West Bengal under the Namami Gange programme. Under this project, an Integrated Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) was approved, with a total estimated cost of ₹5.96 crore. Under this project, a state-of-the-art 8 KLD capacity faecal sludge treatment plant will be set up, which will not only improve urban sanitation but also play a crucial role in maintaining the purity of water sources.
A major initiative approved in the meeting was a Nature Based Solution project with a focus of Yamuna rejuvenation in National Capital. EC approved the installation of pilot CAMUS-SBT (Continuous Advanced Mite Utilizing System – Soil-Based Treatment) plants for the treatment of liquid pollutants in the Shahdara drain, aiming to achieve water quality standards as prescribed by the NGT (National Green Tribunal). Under this project, CAMUS-SBT plants with capacities of 5 MLD will be installed.
To strengthen the research program of NMCG, EC approved the establishment of the NMCG-IIT Delhi-Dutch Collaboratory for Intelligent River Systems and Clean Yamuna (IND-RIVERS). This innovative initiative is launched under the India-Netherlands Water Strategic Partnership, aiming to build Centres of Excellence focused on critical areas like urban rivers and nature base solution. The centre is a unique combination of a premier academic institution, Government Department and an international partner to focus on action-oriented research and practical solution to the challenges faced in the area.
The Executive Committee also approved for study and documentation of traditional wooden boat-making craft thriving for centuries in the Ganga basin.
The meeting approved to make DDA Biodiversity Parks as Knowledge cum-Skill Development Centre for National Mission for Clean Ganga, Department of Water Resources, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. The project, with a total estimated cost of ₹8.64 crore. The initiative aims to develop Biodiversity Parks with Delhi's Yamuna Biodiversity Park as a knowledge partner.
After the successful implementation of these initiatives, the efforts for the cleanliness and rejuvenation of the Ganga River and its tributaries will receive a new direction and momentum. These projects will not only help in pollution control and water conservation, but will also be milestones in preserving the riverine heritage and developing sustainable water management systems. Through these initiatives, ecological challenges associated with rivers can be addressed, ensuring a clean, healthy, and sustainable future for the communities dependent on them. This comprehensive effort is a strong and inspiring step towards making rivers life-giving once again.
The meeting was attended by Sh. Mahabir Prasad, Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor of Ministry of Power, (additional charge) River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti; Sh. Nalin Srivastava, Deputy Director General of NMCG; Sh. Anoop Kumar Srivastava, Executive Director (Technical); Sh. Brijendra Swaroop, Executive Director (Projects) Sh. S.P. Vashistha, Executive Director (Administration); Sh. Bhaskar Dasgupta, Executive Director (Finance); Ms. Nandini Ghosh, Project Director of West Bengal SPMG; Sh. Animesh Kumar Parashar, Managing Director of Bihar BUIDCO; and Sh. Prabhash Kumar, Additional Project Director of Uttar Pradesh SMCG.
