Kuwaiti Engineers Qualify For Global Finals In China
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, April 8 (KUNA) -- Five newly-graduated Kuwaiti engineers have qualified for the global finals of the "Seeds for the Future" Competition, currently being held in Beijing.
Kuwaiti Ambassador to China Jassem Al-Najem stressed on Wednesday, after meeting with the delegation, the importance of Kuwaiti youth participating in such global events, which contribute to developing their skills in the fields of innovation, technology, and digital transformation, in line with the goals of the New Kuwait Vision 2035.
Ambassador Al-Najem praised the outstanding performance of the participating engineers, appreciating their victory in the regional qualifiers for the Middle East and Central Asia and their qualification to represent Kuwait in the global finals, alongside the UAE team and several other countries.
He pointed out that this competition, organized by Huawei Global with UNESCO's support for the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, aims to empower youth, promote a knowledge-based economy, and develop human capital.
The Competition is designed to help youth learn about the latest digital trends and explore how digital technologies can contribute to addressing social issues.
It would also raise students' awareness of local sustainable development challenges and support them in using their acquired ICT skills to explore technically and commercially viable solutions.
The global finals of the competition, which will run until April 11, feature teams from Kuwait, the UAE, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Argentina, Vietnam, Cambodia, South Africa, Morocco, Ireland, and Malawi.
The program has seen 800 projects from 90 countries since its launch in 2021, with its projects achieving practical success in the markets.
The future engineers from Kuwait University included Saad Al-Majdi, Ahmad Al-Qattan, Taleb Al-Refai, Maryam Al-Mutairi, and Ghanima Buabbas, in addition to an official delegation from the Ministry of Information and Ministry of State for Youth Affairs, Kuwait University, the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, and the Public Authority for Youth. (end) slq
