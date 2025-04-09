403
China Ups Retaliatory Tariffs On US To 84 Pct
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, April 9 (KUNA) -- China on Wednesday said it would ratchet up tariffs on US goods by up to 84 percent, in a move Beijing has called "retaliatory" after US President Donald Trump increased tariffs on imports from China to 104 percent.
"If the US insists on further escalating its economic and trade restrictions, China has the firm will and abundant means to take necessary countermeasures and fight to the end," the commerce ministry said in a statement.
The Chinese measure, which comes into effect on Thursday, is in addition to labelling some 11 US-based companies as "unreliable entities," it said, while foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian called on Washington to adopt an attitude of "equality and respect" if the matter were to be resolved through dialogue.
The statement went on cite "history and facts," underlining that the increase on US tariffs would exacerbate Washington's "problems," saying that such moves risk sparking a full-fledged trade war, while accusing the US of "economic bullying, protectionism and unilateralism."
On April 2, Trump announced sweeping tariffs on all imported goods entering the US, with China bearing the brunt of the measure, which has seen levies on Chinese goods rise by up to 50 percent to reach a staggering 104 percent. (end)
