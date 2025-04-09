403
Lebanese Top Officials Laud Ties With Kuwait, Seek More Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 9 (KUNA) -- Top Lebanese officials lauded on Wednesday ties with Kuwait, saying that relations were historic and strong.
Such praise came during separate receptions by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to the visiting Chairman of Al-Kharafi Group Bader Al-Kharafi and the accompanying delegation.
During Aoun's reception, the President commended Kuwait's leadership and people for their honorable stance with Lebanon throughout the years, saying that many Lebanese considered Kuwait as their "second home," according to a presidential office statement.
For his part, Prime Minister Salam welcomed the Kharafi Group's visit, affirming that Lebanon has numerous investment opportunities in several sectors.
Chairman Al-Kharafi underlined that stability and welfare in Lebanon would bring in foreign investments from far and wide, bolstering the economy and creating an assortment of projects. (end)
