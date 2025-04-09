403
EU Disburses An Additional EUR 1 Bln To Ukraine Under G7 Loan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 9 (KUNA) -- The European Union announced on Wednesday that it has disbursed an additional EUR one billion from its exceptional loan to Ukraine, to be repaid with proceeds from immobilised Russian state assets in the EU.
The EU noted in a press release that the payment, announced today, brings the total amount disbursed to Ukraine under this loan to EUR five billion.
The loan is part of a financial support program aimed at providing around EUR 45 billion to support Ukraine in meeting urgent budgetary needs arising from the ongoing Russian war. The funding will also assist Ukraine in its military efforts and reconstruction, including the repair of critical infrastructure such as energy, water, and transport systems.
The European Commission confirmed its readiness to expedite the disbursement of remaining funds based on Ukraine's needs, as called for by the Extraordinary European Council in March.
The EU also announced that it will receive EUR 2.1 billion due in windfall profits generated from immobilised assets of the Russian Central Bank, held by the Central Securities Depositories. This marks the second transfer of these funds, following the first payment made in July.
The EU noted that the Russian Central Bank's financial assets remain frozen, but the extraordinary revenues they generate are being used to support Ukraine.
It added that these measures represent part of the EU's "ongoing" commitment to stand with Ukraine.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Europe's commitment to Ukraine is "firm as ever." She emphasised that the EU is working "across the board to strengthen the country and support a just and lasting peace on Ukraine's terms." She considered that the disbursement of this aid represents "an investment in a shared common future". (end)
