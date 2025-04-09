403
Kuwait Prepares For UNHRC's '24 Periodic Review
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah reaffirmed, Tuesday, "utmost" significance of highlighting Kuwait's tangible progress in promoting human rights.
This came in a speech delivered by Sheikha Jawaher during a meeting organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare for Kuwait's report for the fourth cycle of the UN Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review for 2024 next May.
The meeting is part of a series organized by the Ministry, aimed at preparing comprehensive reports reflecting national efforts and enhancing the role of state institutions in promoting human rights, noted a ministry statement. (end)
