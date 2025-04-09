Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Umbrella To Increase Visibility (MTN-2833)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had two close calls where I nearly collided with pedestrians while in my vehicle, so I wanted to create an umbrella that would increase the visibility of the user in inclement weather or at night," said an inventor, from Asheville, N.C., "so I invented the C- ME UMBRELLA. My design ensures the user is clearly seen to help prevent accidents."

The invention provides an improved design for an umbrella. In doing so, it ensures the user is visible. As a result, it increases safety. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MTN-2833, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED