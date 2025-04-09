Eluvio Wins 2025 NAB Show Product Of The Year Award For Bangkok Release For Next-Gen Video Distribution And Monetization

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Notably,provides ultra-low latency global distribution of high frame rate broadcast transport streams with SRT outputs (less than 500 milliseconds globally) using standard Internet and the Content Fabric in addition to direct-to-consumer HLS/DASH distribution, all from the same single source object. This offers dramatic cost savings and consolidation over satellite distribution for broadcasters and allows the OTT to consumer (D2C) and the direct distribution to affiliates (B2B) to be distributed globally from one feed, with the lowest possible latency, built-in authorization, windowing, end-to-end encryption, analytics, and data-driven personalization.

In addition, Eluvio extended the Fabric's state-of-the-art multi-modal Eluvio AI Stack capabilities with the new Eluvio Video Intelligence Editor . "EVIE" provides comprehensive, in-place search, creation, editing and sharing of clips, highlights, compositions, and image curation--backed by the just-in-time Fabric hosting, provenance and distribution. With Eluvio, there are no file copies, intermediary re-transcoding, or file exports/associated egress.

"NAB is proud to recognize the industry's top work driving a remarkable range of solutions opening new frontiers and shaping the future of content creation, distribution and monetization," said Eric Trabb, senior vice president and chief customer success officer at NAB. "Congratulations to Eluvio on earning the 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Award for the Eluvio Content Fabric - Bangkok Release and Application Suite - a breakthrough solution transforming a pivotal stage of the content lifecycle and empowering storytellers to meet today's challenges while shaping the future of media."

"We are honored to be recognized by NAB in back-to-back years for the Content Fabric's ability to provide the most powerful platform for distribution and monetization, on the top line and bottom line," said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. "It enables media companies to maximize their monetization potential on the top line through expanded global distribution, content sales, and personalization, and on bottom line through the extreme cost efficiency achieved by the Fabric's novel architecture and advanced video features. For content owners who embrace their IP and its state-of-the-art capabilities and simplification, the opportunities to deepen audience relationships and expand revenue are game changing."

NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 16 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at NAB Show on April 8. To be eligible for an award, nominated products had to come from companies exhibiting at the 2025 NAB Show and be delivered within the 2025 calendar year.

Click here for more information about the 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards.

About Eluvio

Eluvio ( ) is solving the generational problems of video over the Internet with its Content Fabric Protocol, a next-generation content distribution and storage protocol transforming the distribution and monetization of premium video and digital media–in contrast to legacy cloud workflows and CDNs. Eluvio users include Amazon Studios/MGM, European Professional Club Rugby, FOX, Gladius Sports, SONY Pictures, Telstra Broadcast Services, UEFA, Warner Bros., WWE, and others. Eluvio is led by Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, founders and inventors of Aspera (Emmy Award winning, acquired by IBM in 2014). Based in Berkeley, California with a worldwide team of 40 engineers, scientists and commercial leaders, Eluvio has received the NAB Product of the Year in 2024, Seicon Grand prize, and the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award by the Hollywood Professional Association and holds 15 issued US patents. On X: @EluvioInc ; On LinkedIn Eluvio .

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at .

About NAB Show

NAB Show is the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media and entertainment, held April 5-9, 2025 (Exhibits April 6-9) in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. Learn more at NABShow .

