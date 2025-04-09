NIX PATTERSON ANNOUNCES $1.68 BILLION IN LANDMARK VERDICT FOR SURVIVORS OF JAMES TOBACK's SEXUAL ABUSE

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a long-awaited act of justice, a New York State jury has awarded $1.68 Billion to 40 courageous women who came forward to expose the decades-long reign of terror inflicted on them by disgraced Hollywood director James Toback . The jury awarded a total of $280 Million in compensatory damages and $1.4 Billion for punitive damages to the plaintiffs.

The verdict, delivered after a week-long trial in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, holds Toback responsible for a sprawling pattern of sexual assault, false imprisonment, coercion, and psychological abuse. The survivors-actresses, artists, and dreamers-described how Toback used lies, manipulation, and threats to trap them in deeply exploitative situations under the false promise of career opportunity.

This is not just a legal victory. It is a cultural reckoning.

"This verdict is about justice. But more importantly, It's about taking power back from the abusers-and their and enablers-and returning it to those he tried to control and silence," said Brad Beckworth , lead counsel for the plaintiffs.

"Several years ago, when the Me-Too movement began, I think many of us thought that we were past the point where men in positions of power would prey on women and try to steal their dignity and honor in exchange for allowing them to advance in their careers. We now know that the movement didn't go far enough. We still have a lot of people in this country who abuse their power-and there are many more who turn a blind eye to it."

"Today, a jury from the greater New York Community spoke very clearly and sent a message that reverberates far beyond this courtroom: no one is above accountability. The movement is not over. There is more work to do. "

"I'm very proud of all of these heroic women. They were brutally honest with the jury. Their testimony was empowering-for them and for all women."

"I'm also proud of the work by our entire firm and trial team: Ross Leonoudakis , Jessica Underwood , Rachel Cross and Michael Medina . They have been relentless advocates for the past 3 years for all these women. They gave them an opportunity to be heard. Finally. And that is priceless.

The Survivors Speak:

Mary Monahan , a lead plaintiff whose bravery helped launch the case, said:

"This is not just a verdict-it's validation. For decades, I carried this trauma in silence, and today, a jury believed me. Believed us. That changes everything. This verdict is more than a number-it's a declaration. We are not disposable. We are not liars. We are not collateral damage in someone else's power trip. The world knows now what we've always known: what he did was real. And what we did-standing up, speaking out-was right."

Sheila Hageman , a plaintiff, shared:

"This verdict is about more than just the past-it's about the future. It's about making sure no one else has to suffer what we did. We sent a message to every predator: You will be held accountable. You will no longer hide behind closed doors while lives are shattered. This verdict isn't just for us-it's for every woman who thought her pain didn't matter. It does. We matter."

Karen Sklaire Watson, a plaintiff and long-time New York resident, said:

"I've lived in New York City for 32 years. This is my home. Today's verdict makes this city safer for every woman who calls it home. We're drawing a line in the sand: predators cannot hide behind fame, money, or power. Not here. Not anymore."

Marianne Hettinger , also a plaintiff, added:

"This is a victory for every woman who was ever told to stay quiet or risk her career. For every woman who thought no one would believe her. We were silenced for decades. Today, we roared."

The lawsuit was filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act , which opened a one-year window allowing survivors of sexual abuse to file civil claims regardless of how long ago the abuse occurred.

Throughout the trial, the plaintiffs revealed a chilling pattern: Toback repeatedly approached women on the streets of New York, promised them roles in his films, and lured them into private meetings where he subjected them to degrading sexual acts, threats, and psychological coercion.

Despite media exposés dating back to the 1980s and hundreds of public allegations in the years that followed, Toback faced little real accountability-until now.

A Moment That Will Echo Forward

This verdict is more than a courtroom victory. It is a thunderous affirmation that the truth matters. That women matter. That the systems that protected men like Toback are beginning to crack under the weight of justice.

These 40 survivors stood together. They told the truth. And they won. As a result of this historic decision, survivors hope to send a message to powerful institutions across the country: protecting predators is no longer acceptable, and accountability will be pursued-no matter how long it takes.

Spiro Harrison & Nelson assisted as local counsel.

