Tevogen Announces Tevogen Generics, A New Effort In Support Of President Trump’S Initiative To Encourage Pharmaceutical Manufacturing In United States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARREN, N.J., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or“Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN ), today announces its newest effort:. This effort is in response to the growing national focus on pharmaceutical affordability and coincides with the recent tariff-related statements from President Donald Trump.

To lead the launch of Tevogen Generics, the Company has expended responsibilities of its Chief Commercial Officer, Sadiq Khan, MBA, to include Interim Head of this new effort. A seasoned pharmaceutical executive, Khan brings decades of experience in global commercial operations and alliances.

"This initiative seeks to expedite the domestic manufacturing of unbranded pharmaceuticals and APIs, thereby enhancing national self-reliance in the supply of vital, life-saving treatments," commented Sadiq Khan.

Tevogen Generics now stands as the third strategic pillar of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc., joining:

– specialty immunotherapy biotech pioneering off-the-shelf, precision T cell therapies.– leveraging artificial intelligence to accelerate drug discovery and streamline healthcare delivery.– dedicated to making high-quality, essential medicines accessible to all.

Further updates will be provided as Tevogen Generics progresses in its development and implementation.

