Budget Resolution Would Permanently Worsen Poverty For California Children And Families

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- News reports indicate that the House intends to vote on the budget resolution today, a budget resolution which includes instructions to make trillions in cuts to healthcare, nutrition assistance, school meals, education and other vital services that children and families rely on to thrive.

While some are saying that this is a procedural step, it must be clear: a vote in favor is a vote to advance and give permission to a process that aims to gut anti-poverty programs, and for what? In order to provide tax breaks to billionaires and wealthy corporations.

Californian families have been crystal clear: They need more help, not less, to afford groceries, healthcare, housing, and other basic needs. In slashing Medicaid, SNAP, school meals, and other vital programs , this budget resolution is a tax on working families and will worsen the cost of living crisis.

Congress must not make Californians hungrier, sicker, and block pathways to prosperity. Instead, Congress should follow the evidence and enact solutions to end child poverty for good.

Budgets are statements of values. We urge every California member of Congress to oppose this resolution that would do so much harm to the future of our children, families, and our state.

Linda Swank

GRACE & End Child Poverty CA

+1 626-356-4206

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.