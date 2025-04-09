Faith Xperience Annual Easter Egg Drop Returns

Join FX Church's Easter Egg Drop on April 19 at 11 a.m.! Over 10,000 eggs dropped from a helicopter-candy, prizes, and fun for all!

- Andre Butler, lead Pastor of FX ChurchDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Faith Xperience Church (FX Church) returns again to bring joy and fun this Easter holiday season as the Metro Detroit congregation welcomes all to its annual Easter Egg Drop . On April 19, starting at 11 a.m. a helicopter will drop over 10,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes for the community to enjoy. All roads are leading families and community members to FX Church at 2260 Medbury St. in Detroit, MI. The event will end at 1 p.m.“Impacting the community is a core pillar of our church. Yearly, we look forward to our Annual Easter Egg Drop and Easter holiday festivities,” said Andre Butler, lead Pastor of FX Church.“We look forward to bringing families within our surrounding community together.”With a focus on being in Detroit and for Detroit, Faith Xperience Church believes its efforts will help breathe life and spark change in the Medbury and Chene area. Butler shared the Easter egg drop will also include a clothing closet and other resources for community members.On Easter Sunday , FX Church will host two Sunday worship experiences on Sunday, April 20 at 9:45 a.m. and/or 11:30 a.m. in-person and virtually by visiting myfaithx.For additional information regarding Faith Xperience Church or press inquiries, contact TaQuinda Johnson at 586.872.1244 or via e-mail at ...

