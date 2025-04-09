Icelandirect Partners With Rbionutrix To Ensure Consistent Supply Of High-Quality Fish Oil

Icelandirect and Rbionutrix partnership

Icelandirect partners with Rbionutrix to ensure a steady, sustainable supply of high-quality fish oil for global omega-3 customers.

- Brandon Miller CEOCLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Icelandirect, a leading supplier of bulk and private-label fish oil and omega-3 products, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Rbionutrix, a respected manufacturer with facilities in the U.A.E. and India. Rbionutrix is owned and operated by Arbee, a prominent fish oil supplier based in India. This alliance is a proactive step in reinforcing Icelandirect's mission to provide a consistent, sustainable, and high-quality supply of fish oil products to its global clientele.With the growing demand for premium omega-3 supplements and nutritional oils, maintaining a resilient and sustainable supply chain is more important than ever. This new collaboration reflects Icelandirect's long-standing commitment to sustainability, supply assurance, and innovation in the marine oil space. By expanding its access to diverse fisheries and species through Rbionutrix and Arbee, Icelandirect is enhancing its ability to meet customer needs-even in the face of evolving market and supply-chain challenges.“We are excited to announce our partnership with Rbionutrix & Arbee,” said Brandon Miller, CEO of Icelandirect.“By aligning with a leading global fish oil supplier, we further solidify our position as a leading omega-3 manufacturer, providing our clients a consistent supply of sustainable, high-quality fish oil. We're unlocking new levels of innovation and supply chain resilience. With locations in U.A.E., Rbionutrix and India-Arbee, our partnership will ensure consistent supply, helping our clients in the short and long term.”Through this strategic partnership, Icelandirect will have greater access to multiple fisheries and raw material sources, increasing the company's flexibility and responsiveness to global supply demands. The collaboration supports supply continuity while ensuring that all products continue to meet Icelandirect's strict quality assurance standards.Rbionutrix's production facilities adhere to rigorous quality protocols and share Icelandirect's commitment to clean-label, sustainable sourcing. Both companies are active members of the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s (GOED), further reinforcing their shared values around ethical production, industry leadership, and consumer safety.By partnering with Rbionutrix- Arbee, Icelandirect is not only securing short-term access to key raw materials but also laying a strong foundation for long-term stability and innovation in its omega-3 offerings. Customers can continue to expect the same premium-quality fish oils delivered with speed, transparency, and service excellence.This partnership also reinforces Icelandirect's position as a trusted manufacturing partner to nutraceutical brands worldwide, with robust capabilities in custom formulation, packaging, and private-label solutions.“We understand that reliability and consistency are critical to our clients,” Miller added.“By diversifying our sourcing and strengthening relationships with like-minded partners such as Rbionutrix & Arbee, we are ensuring that we remain the most dependable link in our clients' supply chains, both now and in the future.”With this collaboration, Icelandirect continues to elevate its industry leadership and deliver on its promise: high-quality omega-3s with an uncompromising dedication to sustainability and client success.About IcelandirectIcelandirect is a premier U.S.-based bulk and private-label omega-3 manufacturer and distributor, offering fish oil, cod liver oil, krill oil, and algae-based alternatives. Trusted by leading nutritional brands, Icelandirect delivers purity, performance, and product excellence from sea to shelf.About RBionutrixRBionutrix is a global nutraceutical manufacturer with production capabilities in the United Arab Emirates and owned by Arbee India. The company specializes in marine and plant-based oils, committed to sustainable practices and high-quality output for the global wellness market.

