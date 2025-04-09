Ascent Hospitality Management Appoints Blain Shortreed As Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Shortreed brings extensive leadership experience in the restaurant industry, having held key executive roles in both franchisee and franchisor organizations. Prior to joining Huddle House as Brand President, he served as CEO of Long John Silver's, where he led the revitalization of the brand by enhancing product quality, simplifying operations, improving profitability, and spearheading a remodel program that continues to be implemented across the U.S.

"Blain's proven track record in franchise operations and restaurant leadership makes him an invaluable asset to Ascent as we continue advancing both Huddle House and Perkins," said James O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Hospitality Management. "His expertise in optimizing business performance, streamlining operations, and supporting franchisee development will play a pivotal role in achieving our long-term vision."

Since joining Huddle House, Shortreed has reorganized and enhanced the leadership team, driving momentum despite current market challenges. Under his leadership, the brand's "Innovate / Elevate / Communicate" approach, has positioned Huddle House toward its goal of reaching $1M in AUV and expanding to 500 locations in the next five years.

In his new role, Shortreed will also oversee the continued evolution of Perkins, which has undergone a significant transformation with a refreshed brand identity, a modernized restaurant design, and the introduction of Griddle and Go, an innovative new concept. He will work closely with the Perkins leadership team and franchisees to further elevate guest experiences and drive sustained growth for the brand.

"With two incredible brands and dedicated franchise partners, I am excited to take on this expanded role and continue building on the strong foundation at Huddle House and Perkins," said Blain Shortreed, Chief Operating Officer of Ascent Hospitality Management. "The teams at both brands are deeply committed to innovation, best-in-class operations, and franchisee success. I look forward to working alongside them as we accelerate growth and strengthen our presence in the family dining segment."

About Ascent Hospitality Management

Ascent Hospitality Management is the parent company of Huddle House and Perkins American Food Co. was founded to acquire and invigorate storied brands to drive long-term growth. With nearly 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada, the company's mission is "Bringing friends and families together, over delicious food, served from the heart." Huddle House and Perkins each have more than 60 years of serving award-winning, made-to-order breakfast and all-day favorites with a smile to families and friends nationwide. Visit ascenthm for additional information on both brands and franchise opportunities.

