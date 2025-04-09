MEDVA's Secure Facility Enables Offshore Staff To Access Emrs Like Epic While Maintaining Healthcare Compliance Standards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In 2024, the healthcare sector experienced a significant increase in cyberattacks, with over 386 incidents reported , exposing millions of individuals' health information. Notably, a ransomware attack in February 2024 on UnitedHealth Group's subsidiary, Change Healthcare, compromised sensitive data, affecting a substantial portion of the U.S. population. These breaches underscore the critical need for enhanced data security measures within the healthcare industry-particularly when working with third-party vendors . The growing demand for remote healthcare staff, driven by telehealth and remote patient monitoring programs , adds further complexities to maintaining data protection and HIPAA compliance. Addressing these challenges requires solutions that not only meet, but exceed industry standards for security and reliability.

A Secure VA Solution to Support Healthcare Organizations

MEDVA's Secure Facility is a groundbreaking advancement in virtual staffing, enabling off-shore staff to securely access their healthcare organizations' Epic instance while maintaining strict security and compliance standards. As the first virtual assistant company to obtain access-approval from a major EMR provider, MEDVA maximizes efficiency through secure, compliant outsourcing.

Key features of this new Secure Facility enhancement include:



Multiple Biometric Authentication Access Points – Virtual assistants must undergo fingerprint verification to enter and access their dedicated work locations, ensuring only authorized personnel are permitted on the operations floor.

Encrypted Digital Workspaces – VAs are equipped with company-provided workstations with secure enterprise browser functionality that limit the applications and website access to only approved and trusted staff.

Physical Environment Security – Workstations are equipped with privacy screens and physical environment monitoring to prevent unauthorized access to data.

24/7 Security & IT Support – On-site security teams and a dedicated IT service desk provide continuous compliance monitoring and support for technical concerns.

Paperless and Device-Free Workstations – All VAs operate in a fully paperless environment, with personal devices secured during work hours to further mitigate risks of data leaks. On-Site Management Team - Professionals committed to ensuring VA safety and data security, while cultivating a functional, patient-focused, and service-oriented workforce.

This secure facility reflects MEDVA's commitment to maintaining the highest data protection standards, and will allow healthcare organizations to confidently integrate virtual staffing into their practice workflows.

Virtual Healthcare Staffing Without Compromise

"The increased vulnerability of third-party vendors has made cybersecurity a top compliance issue for healthcare leaders. We believe utilizing remote staff should never jeopardize Protected Health Information (PHI) and sensitive data. That's why we've spent the last few years developing a solution to address this need for healthcare providers and healthcare systems," said Christine Kowalczyk, CEO of MEDVA. "Our Secure Facility provides healthcare organizations with an innovative solution to leverage the benefits of virtual assistants while maintaining rigorous security and compliance protocols."

With 90% of MEDVA's virtual assistants having prior US healthcare experience, providers no longer need to choose between staffing efficiency, cost savings and data security. The Secure Facility VA is an innovative infrastructure that helps organizations delegate administrative tasks like managing patient records, appointment charting, transcription, insurance claims processing, prior authorizations, and medical billing, all within a tightly controlled and secure environment.

Setting the Industry Standard for Secure Virtual Teams

MEDVA has been recognized as the Healthcare Virtual Assistant Company of 2024 by Healthcare Business Review (HBR), underscoring its commitment to transforming healthcare efficiency without compromising regulatory compliance.

"As the need for remote medical staff increases, MEDVA is committed to delivering the most secure and effective virtual assistant services to healthcare organizations," said Steven Kupferman, DMD, MD, Co-Founder and Chairman of MEDVA. "Our Secure Facility raises the bar for security in virtual staffing by exceeding industry standards and creating a new standard."

Schedule a Security Compliance Consultation Today

Healthcare practices and organizations interested in securing their virtual assistant workforce are encouraged to schedule a consultation with MEDVA to learn more.

Visit or call 1 (877) MYMEDVA (696-3382) for more information.

* Disclaimer: MEDVA is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Epic Systems Corporation. Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation. All mentions of Epic refer to compatibility and access capabilities relevant to MEDVA's services.

