Bausum & Duckett Electric Marks 65 Years Of Leadership In Electrical Contracting

Long-time employees Mark Llewellyn, Thomas Luc, and John Dorsey purchased the company in 2011 and have guided the company's strategic growth while maintaining its strong reputation for quality and professionalism. Under their leadership, Bausum & Duckett has expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint while staying true to its founding values.

As the company reflects on 65 years of service, it is also looking ahead by investing in its future leadership. Bausum & Duckett has launched a formal internal program to prepare its current Vice Presidents Jacob Foy, Ed Kennell, and Tom Necessary for their future ownership roles. All three leaders have risen through the company ranks, and the program will provide them with hands-on mentorship, business strategy exposure, and leadership development to prepare them to guide the company forward.

"Succession is something we've taken seriously from day one," said president, Mark Llewellyn. "We're proud that our future leadership team has been developed from within, and we are committed to supporting their continued growth through a clear and intentional plan. Our goal is to ensure that the values and culture of Bausum & Duckett continue for generations to come."

This focus on internal advancement reflects a broader commitment to workforce development that has long been central to the company's success. Through partnerships with the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC), Bausum & Duckett has supported hundreds of apprentices in four-year programs that combine classroom learning with hands-on experience. The company also actively participates in local and regional career fairs and continuing education in emerging technologies such as EV charging stations, voice-controlled systems, and smart building solutions.

"We're always thinking about the future-not just in terms of projects and technology, but people," said senior vice president, Tommy Luc. "Many of our most talented electricians started as apprentices, and some of them are now helping lead the company. That's something we're incredibly proud of."

In December, the company marked another milestone by relocating to a larger warehouse and offices in Odenton, Maryland. The move affords not only additional space but also a step forward in supporting long-term growth, training, and innovation.

To stay competitive in a fast-changing industry, Bausum & Duckett has embraced a range of digital tools and technologies that improve operational efficiency. From mobile platforms for safety tracking and field reporting to cloud-based systems for file sharing and real-time updates, the company continues to invest in tools that keep teams connected and projects on track.

Looking ahead, Bausum & Duckett is positioning itself to meet the increasing demand for smart buildings, energy efficiency, and sustainable solutions. Clients are seeking intelligent lighting systems, advanced energy management, and infrastructure for renewable technologies. The company is responding by integrating these solutions into its service offerings and ensuring its workforce remains trained in the latest innovations.

"Technology and sustainability are changing the way we work-and we're evolving right alongside them," said senior vice president, John Dorsey. "We're committed to delivering the highest quality electrical systems while staying ahead of industry trends."

Founded in 1960, Bausum & Duckett Electric LLC provides commercial and residential electrical services with a reputation built on trust, craftsmanship, and integrity.

Bausum & Duckett Electric LLC is a full-service electrical contractor serving both commercial and residential customers in Chesapeake Bay region, from northern Virginia and Metro DC to the Eastern Shore Maryland, Delaware and Virgina. The Bausum & Duckett team performs the full range of electrical work, from maintenance and repairs, generator installation and service, to renovations and new construction projects. Learn more at / .

