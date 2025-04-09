Porsche Reports Record U.S. Retail Sales For First Quarter 2025
|Model
|Q1 (January-March) Sales
|2024
|2025
|ALL 911
|1,930
|2,086
|ALL 718
|797
|1,476
|ALL TAYCAN
|1,247
|1,019
|ALL PANAMERA
|523
|1,486
|ALL CAYENNE
|3,261
|5,331
|ALL MACAN
|5,671
|7,486
| GRAND TOTALS
|13,429
|18,884
PCNA is reporting new car sales from January 3, 2025, to March 31, 2025.
About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA
Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911 , 718 Boxster , 718 Cayman , Macan , Cayenne , Panamera and Taycan . The Porsche Car Configurator can be used by anyone to customize and pre-order any vehicle in that lineup at any time. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America , which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic . The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles . That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America . PCNA supports 203 independently owned and operated Porsche Centers in the U.S., four Porsche studios and five satellite stores in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.
At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.
