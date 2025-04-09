Mastercard / Startup Exec Joins Frax To Spearhead Institutional Strategy

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frax Finance , a decentralized stablecoin cryptocurrency protocol, today appointed Vince Dowdle to Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Alliances at Frax.

Dowdle brings experience as both a founder and a business development leader in the global payments and fintech sectors. Prior to joining Frax, he held a leadership role at Mastercard and more recently co-founded Kado, a Web3 payments infrastructure provider, where he led platform growth and strategic partnerships at the intersection of fintech and digital asset ecosystems. His background spans enterprise strategy, institutional engagement, and financial infrastructure development.

In this new role, Dowdle will lead Frax's institutional strategy, including partnerships, integrations, and initiatives designed to align Frax with the needs of traditional financial institutions.

His appointment underscores Frax's continued investment in building a stablecoin infrastructure that is compliant, scalable, and aligned with regulatory and institutional standards.

This move supports Frax's broader vision of becoming a central component of the next generation of digital finance by bridging decentralized protocols with established financial systems.

"Vince brings a rare combination of entrepreneurial drive and institutional insight," said Sam Kazemian, Founder of Frax Finance. "His leadership will be critical as we continue to align our infrastructure with the needs of the world's most respected financial institutions. His appointment reflects our commitment to developing stablecoin infrastructure that meets the highest standards of compliance and scalability, while maintaining the core values of decentralized finance."

About Frax

Frax aims to be the U.S. digital dollar, establishing itself as the world's most innovative decentralized stablecoin and DeFi stablecoin infrastructure. The Frax stablecoin, a crypto collateralized stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, is highly scalable, trustless, and ideologically pure on-chain money. Frax - founded by Sam Kazemian and Stephen Moore - is committed to stability, proven technology, expert governance, and regulatory clarity. For more information, visit Frax on the web .

