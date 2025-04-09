Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Scoring Accessory For Pickleball Players (MJA-238)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way for a pickleball player to keep track of the score and serve during a match," said an inventor, from Warilla, NSW, Australia, "so I invented the P T SCORER. My design prevents scoring confusion and delays, and it would ensure fair play."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective and convenient scorekeeping device for pickleball players. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional means of keeping score. As a result, it saves time and effort, it increases accuracy, and it reduces mental strain and arguments. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pickleball players. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Melbourne sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MJA-238, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

