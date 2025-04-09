Abu Dhabi: Speed Limits Reduced By 20Kmph On 2 Major Highways Starting April 14

Abu Dhabi authorities announced the implementation of reduced speed limits on major highways starting April 14. The limits were reduced by 20kmph.

The reductions are as follows:



Abu Dhabi-Sweihan road (E20) – Reduced from 120kmph to 100kmph Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road (E11) – Reduced from 160kmph to 140kmph

Authorities in Abu Dhabi often reduce speed limits during adverse weather conditions, such as dust, fog, or rain. However, these are temporary reductions, meant for a short period of time, to ensure safety during periods where driving visibility may be hindered. In contrast, the newly announced speed limits are a permanent measure.