Algerian Transport Minister Lauds Qatar's Remarkable Progress In Transportation, Aspires To Leverage Its Pioneering Expertise

Doha: HE Algerian Minister of Transport Said Sayoud praised Qatar's pioneering expertise in the transportation sector, highlighting the significant progress made by State of Qatar in developing this vital areas in all its aspects.

He also emphasized that the advanced infrastructure and modern transportation networks established on the ground are a clear reflection of a strategic vision aimed at achieving positive outcomes both nationally and internationally.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA) at the conclusion of his visit to Qatar, His Excellency explained that the air transport services agreement signed between the two countries is part of efforts to strengthen their fraternal bilateral relations.

He noted that Qatar's extensive experience in the transportation sector serves as a model to be emulated, and emphasized that Algeria aspires to benefit from this expertise within the framework of a genuine partnership that is based on the 'win-win' principle, serving the interests of both countries and supporting sustainable development.

HE Minister Sayyoud emphasized that the State of Qatar has become a prominent and strategic partner for Algeria, as evidenced by the volume of Qatari investments across divers sectors such as telecommunications, iron and steel, and agriculture.

He added that this cooperation is now entering a new phase of expansion, particularly in the transportation sector, with a focus on port development and maritime transport, especially freight transportation.

The Algerian Minister of Transport mentioned that discussions are ongoing with Qatar to establish a high-quality partnership in the transportation sector.

He noted that, over the past two months, a high-level Qatari delegation visited several Algerian ports in both the east and west of the country, assessing their capabilities and strategic locations.

Efforts are now focused on fostering dialogue and consultation to strengthen this cooperation and achieve a transformative shift that reflects the depth of the historical ties between the two nations.

HE Minister Saeed Sayoud noted that the air transport services agreement between Qatar and Algeria, signed during his visit to Doha, marks the first step toward developing cooperation in both air and maritime transport. the agreement allows Qatari aircraft to land at Algerian airports and operate flights from there to other destinations, while Algerian aircraft can fly via Doha to other countries without requiring third-party transit.

He also noted that the agreement facilitates connections between the two countries' airlines to better serve passengers traveling to Africa and Europe.

In the same context, His Excellency revealed a strategic project currently under study, which involves opening a maritime route connecting Algeria to Doha, passing through several Arab ports, including Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and, in the future, the Sultanate of Oman.

He emphasized that this project has direct support from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, due to significance in boosting trade and logistics exchange between the Mediterranean and the Arabian Gulf.

Furthermore, the Algerian Minister of Transport indicated that Algeria has become an attractive investment destination, thanks to the profound economic reforms introduced by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

These reforms, particularly the new investment law, have addressed many previous shortcomings and created a more transparent and conductive environment for both domestic and foreign capitals.

In this regard, he welcomed Qatari investors, whether through partnerships with the Algerian side or through independent investments, emphasizing that all doors are open, the possibilities are plentiful, and there is a strong political at the highest levels of government to support high-quality investments that contribute to wealth creation and job opportunities.

Addressing Qatari investors, HE the Algerian Minister of Transport expressed his aspiration for Qatar to play a pivotal role in Algeria's new development trajectory.

He emphasized the importance of forging qualitative partnerships to enhance Algeria's logistics system and position the country as a key economic and logistics hub connecting Africa and Europe.

The Minister invited Qatari investors to visit Algeria to explore the vast opportunities offered by the country's promising investment climate.

He highlighted that the strong commitment shown by the Qatari side reflects a shared desire to build effective cooperation based on trust and mutual interests, adding that Algeria is fully dedicated to ensuring that the partnership with Qatar becomes a successful model of integrated Arab cooperation.