Onana 'One Of Worst Goalkeepers In Man Utd's History': Matic

Lyon: Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has labelled Andre Onana "one of the worst goalkeepers" in the club's history, reacting angrily to the shotstopper's claim that the Premier League side are "way better" than Lyon.

Ruben Amorim's struggling United travel to face the French side on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

United are 13th in the Premier League after a miserable season but remain unbeaten in Europe.

Onana said after the Manchester derby on Sunday, which finished 0-0, that overcoming Lyon, fifth in Ligue 1, was "not going to be easy, but I think we are way better than them".

That bullish remark was put to the normally understated Matic on the eve of the first leg in France.

"You know, I respect everyone but to say that then you need to give the answer," said the Serbia international, who also had a spell with Chelsea in the Premier League.

"If you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United's history, you need to take care of what you are talking (about).

"If David de Gea or Peter Schmeichel or (Edwin) van der Sar said that, then I would question myself.

"But if you're one of the statistically worst goalkeepers in Man United's modern history, then he needs to show that before he says (anything). We will see."