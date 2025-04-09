US Dollar Sinks As Tariffs On China Fuel Trade Tensions Escalation

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, rated as a top 100 investment website for investment issues market commentary from Maria Agustina Patti Financial Markets Strategist Consultant to Exness.

The US Dollar weakened on Wednesday as traders reacted to the implementation of President Trump's sweeping tariff package. The 104% cumulative levy imposed on all Chinese imports triggered fears regarding the economic impact and additional retaliation.

The combination of heightened recession risks and trade tensions is likely to continue to weigh on the greenback, as investors fled to the yen and Swiss franc. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields rose across maturities, with the 10-year yield briefly surging to 4.5%, its highest in multiple weeks, as liquidations extend to safer assets.

Looking ahead, traders will closely monitor US inflation figures due later this week, alongside the release of the FOMC meeting minutes. Any sign of cooling price pressures or a more dovish tone from the Fed may fuel expectations of additional rate cuts and add to the downside pressure on the dollar.

