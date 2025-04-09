Gold Stock IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) Gains Over 10% As Gold Price Strengthens

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a top 100 rated investment site for retail investors following mining stocks issues a trading and news alert for IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG ) (NYSE: IAG), an intermediate gold producer and developer based in Canada with operating mines in North America and West Africa, including Cote Gold (Canada), Westwood (Canada) and Essakane (Burkina Faso).

As investors saw gold prices move over $3000 again , the stock moved to make the TSX top percentage gainer in this morning's session, currently trading at $9.14, up 0.88, gaining 10.65% on volume of over 1 Million shares. The stock is trading at $6.45, up 0.64, gaining 10.93% on the NYSE on volume of over 5,9 Million shares.

The most recent news was five days ago when the Company has filed a technical report for the Nelligan Gold Project ("Nelligan" or the "Project"), titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Nelligan Gold Project, Quebec" (the "2025 Technical Report on Nelligan") dated April 2, 2025.

The 2025 Technical Report on Nelligan was prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), as reported in the Company's news release dated February 20, 2025, titled "IAMGOLD Announces Significant Increase in Nelligan Ounces & Update of Global Mineral Reserves and Resources."

The 2025 Technical Report on Nelligan can be found on the Company's website at , as well as on SEDAR at and EDGAR at

