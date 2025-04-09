Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Full Body Blanket (MHO-498)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a full body blanket for every purpose and that conveniently transforms into a padded seat cushion, then into its own carrying case. It also provides added comfort and warmth at home, while traveling, or during outdoor events," said an inventor, from West Liberty, Ky., "so I invented the FULL BODY BLANKET. My design ensures all areas of the body are warm and protected against the cold and wind."

The invention provides a full body blanket. In doing so, it can be used during outdoor sporting events, while camping, hunting, fishing, traveling, and it is also great to use for wheelchairs in hospitals and assisted living homes. As a result, it increases comfort and warmth. It also offers a convenient way to store personal items. The invention features an all-in-one design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for the general population, travelers, sports fans, campers, outdoor enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MHO-498, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

