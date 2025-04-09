Natus Sensory Strengthens Executive Team With Key Leadership Appointments

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Natus Sensory is pleased to announce the addition of three accomplished executives to its global leadership team, reinforcing the company's commitment to advancing innovation, customer impact, and sustainable growth in the hearing and balance, and newborn care spaces.

Lon Nelson has joined Natus Sensory as Chief Commercial Officer , where he will lead global Sales, Marketing Communications, Service, and Clinical Education. Lon brings extensive commercial leadership experience from the medical device, life sciences, and industrial sectors, including executive roles at Censis Technologies and Leica Microsystems.

Kirill Shalyaev has been appointed Business Unit Leader, Global Newborn Care . Kirill brings over 15 years of experience in product management, marketing, and global P&L leadership, having held senior positions at GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, and Danaher Diagnostics. Most recently, he served as Chief Product Officer at Tessonics Group, where he led the development of cutting-edge medical and diagnostic devices.

Carsten Kind will join Natus Sensory as Business Unit Leader, Global Hearing & Balance on May 1, 2025. With more than 20 years of executive leadership experience in the medical device industry, Carsten is best known for his tenure as President of Interacoustics A/S, where he led the company to become a global market leader in audiology diagnostics through strong international expansion, innovation, and team development.

A unique blend of expertise, vision and dedication

Peter Reimer , CEO of Natus Sensory, commented:

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Lon, Kirill, and Carsten to the Natus Sensory leadership team. Each brings a unique blend of expertise, vision, and dedication to our mission. Their leadership will be vital as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible and deliver exceptional value to our customers and the patients they serve.”

These appointments mark an important step forward for Natus Sensory as the company accelerates its strategy to lead through innovation, deepen customer engagement, and expand its global impact.

About Natus Sensory

Natus Sensory is a global leader in diagnostic and monitoring solutions dedicated to improving lives through advanced technologies in hearing, balance, and newborn care. With a legacy of innovation and a growing global presence, Natus Sensory is committed to delivering solutions that help clinicians provide the best possible care.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink