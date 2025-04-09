TVS Apache Is Now 6 Million Strong With 20 Years Of Racing Legacy

Expressing his gratitude on these milestones, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, "We are immensely grateful to the 6 million+ passionate riders of TVS Apache for their unwavering trust and enthusiasm over the last 20 years. Their love for performance and adrenaline has propelled TVS Apache to become one of the fastest-growing sports motorcycle brands globally. This milestone belongs to every member of the TVSM family - our engineers, designers, factory teams, dealers, suppliers, and partners - who push the limits of innovation every day. TVS Apache's enduring success emanates from cutting-edge racing technology, precision engineering, and unmatched performance. It is a testament to our relentless commitment to empowering the new generation of young riders who live and breathe the thrill of motorcycling.”

A Motorcycle Built on Race Performance and Trust

Forged from 43 years of TVS Racing heritage and inspired by the track, TVS Apache embodies the essence of high-performance motorcycling, agility, innovation, and the quintessential rider's spirit. Over the years, TVS Apache's popularity has soared across global markets including Africa, Latin America, Asia and now Europe. Fuelled by racing DNA, it continues to redefine performance worldwide.



The launch of the TVS Apache in 2005 marked a significant milestone for the brand, introducing the Apache 150 as its first model.

This motorcycle was designed to cater to the growing demand for performance-oriented motorcycles, and its introduction signalled TVS's entry into the premium segment of the market. Its global community of 6 million race enthusiasts showcases the incredible trust placed in the brand.

Commenting on the milestone, Rahul Nayak, Head of International Business – SAMEA, TVS Motor Company said,“TVS Apache has established a position in the premium motorcycle market through a focus on racing excellence and innovation. We will continue reach new markets as we shape the future of premium motorcycling at TVS.”

TVS Apache: Innovation & Global Growth