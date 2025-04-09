TVS Apache Is Now 6 Million Strong With 20 Years Of Racing Legacy

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- TVS Motor Company (TVSM) - a leading global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segments - announces two significant milestones for its premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache: its 20th anniversary and the trust it has garnered 6 million+ customers worldwide. Engineered with cutting-edge racing technology and drawing inspiration from TVS Racing's championship pedigree, TVS Apache has established itself as a rapidly growing sports motorcycle brands across more than 60 countries. For two decades, it has fuelled the adrenaline of the youth and of motorcycle enthusiasts, delivering the ultimate combination of power, precision and performance on the streets and the track.
Expressing his gratitude on these milestones, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, "We are immensely grateful to the 6 million+ passionate riders of TVS Apache for their unwavering trust and enthusiasm over the last 20 years. Their love for performance and adrenaline has propelled TVS Apache to become one of the fastest-growing sports motorcycle brands globally. This milestone belongs to every member of the TVSM family - our engineers, designers, factory teams, dealers, suppliers, and partners - who push the limits of innovation every day. TVS Apache's enduring success emanates from cutting-edge racing technology, precision engineering, and unmatched performance. It is a testament to our relentless commitment to empowering the new generation of young riders who live and breathe the thrill of motorcycling.”
A Motorcycle Built on Race Performance and Trust
Forged from 43 years of TVS Racing heritage and inspired by the track, TVS Apache embodies the essence of high-performance motorcycling, agility, innovation, and the quintessential rider's spirit. Over the years, TVS Apache's popularity has soared across global markets including Africa, Latin America, Asia and now Europe. Fuelled by racing DNA, it continues to redefine performance worldwide.
The launch of the TVS Apache in 2005 marked a significant milestone for the brand, introducing the Apache 150 as its first model.
This motorcycle was designed to cater to the growing demand for performance-oriented motorcycles, and its introduction signalled TVS's entry into the premium segment of the market.
Its global community of 6 million race enthusiasts showcases the incredible trust placed in the brand.
Commenting on the milestone, Rahul Nayak, Head of International Business – SAMEA, TVS Motor Company said,“TVS Apache has established a position in the premium motorcycle market through a focus on racing excellence and innovation. We will continue reach new markets as we shape the future of premium motorcycling at TVS.”
TVS Apache: Innovation & Global Growth
TVS Apache has become one of the fastest-growing global sports motorcycle brands.
It operates on two platforms: Apache RR (race-focused) and Apache RTR (street-performance) – both series draw from TVS Racing's motorsport legacy, delivering cutting-edge technology and performance.
TVS Apache has been a leader in performance, safety and innovation with the introduction of multiple segment first technologies .
TVS Apache started the trend of offering factory customization, (Build-To-Order) BTO option for two-wheeler brands in India.
Rooted in TVS Racing's "Track to Road" philosophy, Apache bikes embody agility, precision, and high performance.
Every aspect, from design to technology, is shaped by racetrack experience.
Committed to democratizing racing, TVS Apache builds world-class machines and a passionate rider community.
