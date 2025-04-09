Ruder Finn Atteline Introduces New Brand Identity To Strengthen Regional And Global Offerings

MENAFN - AETOSWire) After nearly 10 years in the region, Ruder Finn Atteline , formerly Atteline, strengthens its proposition as the MENA arm of Ruder Finn with local insight and global capabilities. With a fresh brand identity and newly designed logo combining Ruder Finn's 75 years of global expertise alongside Atteline's hallmark creativity and culture, the integrated communications agency is now gearing up to set a new pace for the decade ahead.

Aligning with its global 'What's Next' positioning – a commitment to always remaining one step ahead of industry trends[1] and leading with a data-driven, digital-first, early-adopter mindset – Ruder Finn Atteline is now doubling down on enhancing client experiences and innovatively empowering employees.

As part of this vision, Ruder Finn Atteline is preparing to launch its Content Hub, a first-of-its-kind platform for the region to prioritize authentic storytelling in an era increasingly dominated by AI-generated content. This move aligns with the ongoing expansion of its Digital Division, ensuring that both verticals work in tandem as integral components of the integrated communications ecosystem.

The dual-headquartered agency in MENA is also bolstering its leadership team within its Consumer and Corporate Divisions, with three seniors having been made accordingly. These efforts are being made to support growth with unity, boost leadership abilities, and further broaden the agency's capabilities to meet the evolving demands of the market.

Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn, commented: "As the communications landscape shifts amidst AI advancement and ongoing innovation, staying ahead means embracing change with bold thinking and innovative solutions. This is exactly what the integration of Atteline and Ruder Finn achieves. We have united a powerful combination of global expertise and regional creativity, positioning us to deliver next-generation strategies tailored for MENA. With a strong foundation in digital, data, and AI-driven storytelling, Ruder Finn Atteline is poised to help clients navigate what's next – not tomorrow, but today.”

Sophie Simpson, Managing Director of Ruder Finn Atteline – MENA, commented: “Continually pioneering the future of communications for the past seventy-plus years, Ruder Finn has evolved into one of the world's largest independent agencies today. As Ruder Finn Atteline, we maintain the core elements – creativity and culture – that have brought us success for almost a decade, whilst offering the global expertise and know-how of Ruder Finn. This evolution uniquely positions us as a center of thinking for growth to build an agency of the future; one where data-driven insights, creativity, and technology-driven strategies lead the way.”

Leveraging Ruder Finn's global tech capabilities, namely its Tech Lab, Ruder Finn Atteline is integrating advanced solutions to boost both internal operations and external offerings. In addition to introducing new divisions, and bolstering existing ones, the agency is also strengthening its Sonar and Crisis Communications offerings, recognized as among the agency's most impactful services. Building on this strong foundation, the agency is expanding its expertise into the Sports & Entertainment and Automotive & Travel & Tourism sectors.

With this strategic evolution, Ruder Finn Atteline is equipped to set new regional benchmarks in the years ahead while further establishing itself as a pioneer for integrated communications in MENA.

About Ruder Finn Atteline:

Ruder Finn Atteline, dually headquartered in Riyadh and Dubai, is the MENA arm of the Ruder Finn group, one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies with over 75 years of experience. Specialising in the Consumer and Corporate communication Divisions, the integrated agency supports household brands and disruptive entrepreneurs with nearly a decade of expertise in strategic public relations, reputation management, and brand positioning.

Through its proprietary RF Tech Lab, an analytics and emerging technology incubator, Ruder Finn Atteline harnesses advanced data science, machine learning, and AI capabilities to address complex business challenges. The agency's integrated approach combines these technological innovations with strategic storytelling through its Content and Digital arm, delivering campaigns that shape culture. Distinguishing itself by being“big enough to influence but small enough to care,” Ruder Finn Atteline takes on clients as selectively as they are chosen while maintaining a rooted long-term vision and the belief that“culture eats strategy for breakfast.”

