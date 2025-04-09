Salmar - Integrated Annual Report 2024
Please find attached the 2024 integrated Annual report, including sustainability reporting in accordance with CSRD, for SalMar ASA. The company publishes its annual financial statements also in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.
On SalMar's website, the remuneration report is also published.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
