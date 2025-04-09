Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Salmar - Integrated Annual Report 2024


2025-04-09 02:16:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With reference to the stock exchange notice regarding board approval of final 2024 year-end financial statement on Wednesday 9 April 2025.

Please find attached the 2024 integrated Annual report, including sustainability reporting in accordance with CSRD, for SalMar ASA. The company publishes its annual financial statements also in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

On SalMar's website, the remuneration report is also published.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: ...

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • SalMar Annual Report 2024
  • salmarasa-2024-12-31-0-en

