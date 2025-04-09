R.S. Rood To Feature Don't Feed The Ducks At LA Times Festival Of Books 30Th Anniversary

Author R. S. Rood

Don't Feed the Ducks by R.S. Rood

Don't Feed the Ducks: It Makes Them Dependent

A Whimsical Yet Powerful Tale of Responsibility, Independence, and the Lessons Nature Teaches Us

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MainSpring Books is thrilled to announce that children's book author R.S. Rood will be featured at the 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books on April 26-27, 2025. Rood will be signing copies of his engaging and thought-provoking book, Don't Feed the Ducks: It Makes Them Dependent , and participating in an author interview conducted by MainSpring Books. This captivating tale offers young readers a fun yet meaningful lesson on responsibility, self-sufficiency, and the delicate balance between human kindness and nature's wisdom.

In Don't Feed the Ducks, sisters Ember, Gracie, and Sky adore visiting their town's picturesque pond, home to ducks of every size and color. But as Grandpa begins to tell them a true and cautionary tale, they learn that feeding the ducks-while seemingly an act of kindness-can have unintended consequences. What starts as a fun tradition of tossing breadcrumbs into the water turns into a crisis as the ducks forget how to fend for themselves, grow unhealthy and dependent, and turn the once-beautiful park into a polluted mess.

Through this engaging and visually rich story, young readers witness the transformation of the pond and its inhabitants, learning that true love and care often come in the form of allowing nature to take its course. With a balance of humor, heart, and a powerful environmental message, Don't Feed the Ducks delivers a lesson on self-reliance, personal responsibility, and the importance of respecting wildlife.

As environmental education becomes increasingly essential, Don't Feed the Ducks serves as a fun and engaging way to introduce children to the concept of conservation and responsible interaction with nature. By anthropomorphizing the ducks, R.S. Rood creates relatable characters that allow children to grasp deeper social and environmental lessons in an enjoyable and accessible way.

This book is perfect for young readers, educators, parents, and environmental advocates, offering an age-appropriate yet impactful exploration of how small choices can create big changes. It provides valuable talking points about kindness, responsibility, and the importance of letting animals-and people-learn to thrive on their own.

With its colorful characters, engaging storyline, and universal themes, Don't Feed the Ducks has the potential to translate beautifully into an animated film. Much like classics such as Finding Nemo or Zootopia, this story combines entertainment with a strong moral takeaway, making it a timely and meaningful addition to children's media.

As the LA Times Festival of Books celebrates its 30th anniversary, R.S. Rood joins the lineup with a humorous and heartfelt story that resonates with readers of all ages. Meet him for a book signing and an interview with MainSpring Books, where he'll discuss the inspiration behind Don't Feed the Ducks and its message of self-reliance and mindful choices.

