The Houstonian Club Celebrates One Year Of Pickleball With Growing Demand And Community Impact

- Sarah Flood, Racquet Sports DirectorHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- During National Pickleball Month this April, The Houstonian Club , a leading fitness and wellness facility in Houston, is celebrating the first anniversary of its 28,000-square-foot Pickleball Complex. The eight-court complex features covered and open-air courts, allowing 32 people to play simultaneously.This milestone coincides with a momentous shift in the racquet sports world. In 2025, the United States Professional Tennis Association officially changed its name to the Racquet Sports Professional Association , to be more inclusive of the growing popularity of pickleball, padel, squash, and platform tennis alongside traditional tennis.Built in response to rising member interest, The Houstonian Club's racquet sports team is taking this anniversary as an opportunity to reflect on a year of growth and insight into one of the nation's fastest-growing sports.In High Demand"We quickly learned that pickleball lessons are a scarce commodity at The Houstonian Club," said Racquet Sports Director Sarah Flood. "Beginner lessons and four-person clinics, where members learn how to play, learn the rules of the game, and how to score are the most popular classes.”Breaking Stereotypes"There is a misconception that pickleball is a sport for senior citizens or retirees," said Flood. "Pickleball appeals to the masses, and it is one of the fastest growing sports because anyone, even those without a lot of athletic ability, can be competent at it and play for fun. At The Houstonian Club, we have members of every age group playing pickleball."Easy to Learn"We realized very early on that pickleball is a great sport for those who want to be social and be physically active at the same time," said Flood. "Unlike tennis, which takes years to master, pickleball is a very quick sport to learn, it is great for large groups and easy for a beginner to integrate into a dedicated community of fellow players."Competitive Edge"As the year progressed, we realized that we needed to diversify our offerings," said Flood. "As more members became interested in the sport, we had to mix our complimentary and open play options with more competitive paid leagues. We feel that having a mix that appeals to a broad audience and level of play works well for The Houstonian Club."Beyond the Game"The design of the Pickleball Complex has made it very successful over the past year. It isn't just for players. There is ample seating for spectators, food, drinks, and canned cocktails to celebrate victories or have a fun happy hour. Players also love the convenience of shopping for the latest pickleball outfits and paddles at our Courtside Pro Shop,” said Flood. "This elevated sports and entertainment offering works well at The Houstonian and adds to its overall multi-sport appeal."Photos available here.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city's iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure's World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston's historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush's time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a“Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club's luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club's grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time registered dietitian, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery by The Houstonian Club. At 26,500 square feet, Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage 'n' Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.One of Houston's historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

