Ecoslay Earns Prestigious B Corp Certification, Solidifying Its Commitment To Purpose And Profit

Brand joins a small but mighty group of less than 40 businesses in Georgia

- Adria Marshall, Founder, Ecoslay

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ecoslay , the eco-conscious beauty brand founded in a kitchen and grown into a multimillion-dollar powerhouse, proudly announces its certification as a B Corporation (B Corp). This designation marks a rigorous commitment to environmental and social responsibility, transparency, and accountability.

Founded by Adria Marshall in 2015, Ecoslay began as a passion project, with Adria handcrafting plant-based hair products in her home kitchen. In less than a decade, Ecoslay has flourished into a thriving brand with over $3 million in lifetime sales and a loyal customer base that values quality, sustainability, and authenticity.

With B Corp certification, Ecoslay joins a global movement of businesses redefining success in the marketplace, using business as a force for good. The certification process, governed by the nonprofit B Lab , involves a comprehensive assessment of a company's impact on workers, customers, the community, and the environment. It requires companies to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, make a legal commitment to stakeholder governance, and demonstrate transparency. There are currently fewer than 40 B Corps in Georgia, making Ecoslay's achievement rare and remarkable.

“When I started Ecoslay in my kitchen, I never imagined it would grow into a brand with millions in sales and global supporters. Becoming B Corp Certified is validation that we've been walking the walk, prioritizing our planet, our people, and our purpose every step of the way. It's not just about what we make; it's about how we make it, who we impact, and how we show up for the communities that have always supported us." – Adria Marshall, Founder & CEO of Ecoslay

As a newly certified B Corp, Ecoslay remains committed to driving industry change and inspiring other entrepreneurs to put purpose at the heart of their business models.

About Ecoslay

Ecoslay is a trusted leader in the eco-conscious hair care industry, known for its commitment to creating high-quality, plant-based products that prioritize hair health and sustainability. With a dedication to clean ingredients and ethical practices, Ecoslay delivers effective, toxin-free solutions for all hair types. The newly launched Silver Slay line reflects the brand's holistic approach to hair care, offering products that nourish silver tresses and support overall well-being.

