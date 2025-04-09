Swiss Air Force Welcomes New Commander Christian Oppliger

Deutsch de Christian Oppliger wird neuer Kommandant der Schweizer Luftwaffe Original Read more: Christian Oppliger wird neuer Kommandant der Schweizer Luftwaff

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Divisional Commander Christian Oppliger has been named the new head of the Swiss Air Force, starting October 1. He takes over from Peter Merz, who has stepped down and will become the CEO of Skyguide in early November. This content was published on April 9, 2025 - 16:00 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Oppliger, 52, joined the professional flying corps as a military pilot in 1993, the Swiss government announced on Wednesday. As a squadron pilot and instructor, he also participated in various project groups.

In the summer of 2021, Oppliger became the head of operations for the introduction of the US F-35 fighter jet, which Switzerland had purchased. By January 2024, he was appointed deputy commander of the Air Force.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

