Klimaseniorinnen Protest In Bern To Mark ECHR Ruling Anniversary

About 400 people joined the rally, according to a Keystone-SDA news agency reporter on the ground. The event marked the first anniversary of Switzerland's condemnation by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
+ Landmark ruling: Switzerland's climate policy violates human rights
The stone came from Strasbourg, where the court is located, as the organisation known as KlimaSeniorinnenExternal link had previously announced. The event was backed by Greenpeace and Doctors for the Environment, among others. Officials from Bern and Strasbourg were also present.More More European court climate ruling: Swiss making progress but must do more
This content was published on Mar 7, 2025 Switzerland has made progress implementing the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) landmark verdict that condemns Swiss climate inaction. But more work must be done.Read more: European court climate ruling: Swiss making progress but must do mor
