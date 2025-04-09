Klimaseniorinnen Protest In Bern To Mark ECHR Ruling Anniversary

Deutsch de Klimaseniorinnen enthüllen Stein auf dem Bundesplatz Original Read more: Klimaseniorinnen enthüllen Stein auf dem Bundesplat

Climate activists have stepped up their calls for stronger action against global warming with a demonstration in Bern. On Wednesday, they revealed a 2.5-tonne "stone of offence". This content was published on April 9, 2025 - 16:30

About 400 people joined the rally, according to a Keystone-SDA news agency reporter on the ground. The event marked the first anniversary of Switzerland's condemnation by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The stone came from Strasbourg, where the court is located, as the organisation known as KlimaSeniorinnenExternal link had previously announced. The event was backed by Greenpeace and Doctors for the Environment, among others. Officials from Bern and Strasbourg were also present.

