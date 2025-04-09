Jordan Condemns Israeli Closure Orders Against Six UNRWA-Administrated Schools In Jerusalem
The ministry's spokesperson Sufyan Qudah voiced the Kingdom's“absolute rejection and denunciation of the decision to close the schools, which will deprive around 800 students from completing the school year.“
The ministry denounced the move as a“continuation of the Israeli systematic campaign targeting the work of UNRWA in occupied Jerusalem.”
Qudah said that the agency is facing“political assassination, aimed at undermining its symbolic role, which affirms the right of Palestinian refugees to return and receive compensation under international law.”
He said that the Israeli's closure orders fell within scheme to deny the Palestinian people their rights and vital services, as recognised by the international community and relevant UN resolutions.
Qudah warned of the“catastrophic”consequences of Israel's illegal actions against UNRWA and its institutions, which provide essential and irreplaceable services, calling on the international community to exercise pressure on Israel to halt its actions targeting UNRWA, which“plays a critical and vital role that cannot be replaced or substituted, and provide the necessary political and financial support for the agency to continue offering vital services to Palestinian refugees in its five areas of operation, as mandated by its UN mandate.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment