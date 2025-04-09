Yamandú Orsi President Of Uruguay Met With President Mulino In Panama

403
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) President José Raúl Mulino received his Uruguayan counterpart, Yamandú Orsi, at the Palacio de las Garzas on Monday to establish cooperation agreements between the two nations. Upon arrival at the airport, he was greeted by Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha, who stated that this meeting is an important opportunity to strengthen ties between Panama and Uruguay. “Your visit marks a valuable opportunity for dialogue with President José Raúl Mulino, where we will address issues of shared interest, always with an eye toward development, cooperation, and the well-being of our peoples,” he emphasized. Yamandú Orsi arrived accompanied by a delegation of rice industry leaders who demanded the opening of new markets for their production in Central America. Therefore, meetings with Panamanian business leaders are also planned during the visit.
