Be Well Hospitals Successfully Performs High-Risk Hip Surgery On 101-Year-Old Patient

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India In a rare and challenging medical case, Be Well Hospitals , East Tambaram, Selaiyur, has successfully performed a hip replacement surgery on a 101-year-old patient presenting with multiple critical health conditions. According to the hospital sources, the patient was admitted with a fractured neck of the femur and was in a severely compromised state. On admission, he was diagnosed with pneumonia, persistent high-grade fever, acute kidney failure, and significantly elevated NT-proBNP levels-an indicator of heart failure and fluid overload. These combined factors made surgery extremely high-risk.



The nursing & surgical team at Be Well Hospitals, Selaiyur, led by Dr Gopinath Duraiswamy, Clinical Lead & Sr Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon



“Operating on a centenarian is uncommon; doing so in the presence of such severe complications required meticulous planning and coordination,” said Dr. Gopinath Duraiswamy, Clinical Lead and Senior Orthopedic Surgeon .“This case demanded careful judgment at every step.”

“A multidisciplinary team including specialists in anesthesiology, nephrology, cardiology, critical care, and physiotherapy collaborated to manage the patient's complex needs. The procedure, a hemiarthroplasty, was carried out without any intraoperative complications. Following the surgery, the patient is stable, conscious, and currently undergoing rehabilitation. His recovery highlights the critical role of coordinated care and clinical precision in managing high-risk surgical cases.”

“This case illustrates the importance of integrated, patient-centered care,” said Dr. C.J. Vetrievel, Founder and Managing Director of Be Well Hospitals .“Our focus is on ensuring that patients, regardless of age or condition, receive the care they need in a timely and safe manner.”

Be Well Hospitals operates a network of secondary-care facilities across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, designed to bring essential medical services closer to communities. These hospitals provide access to complex procedures and coordinated medical care in a local setting.

As the patient regains mobility, the case serves as a reminder that advanced age and comorbidities, while significant challenges, need not be insurmountable when approached with the right expertise and collaboration.

About Be Well Hospitals Pvt. Ltd.

Established in 2011, Be Well Hospitals is a chain of multi-specialty hospitals operating across 12 locations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The hospital group focuses on delivering accessible and affordable healthcare services tailored to community needs.