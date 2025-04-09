Pubmatic Partners With Rotary Club Of Poona As Title Sponsor For Move-A-Thon 2025, Strengthening Its Commitment To Social Responsibility

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India PubMatic , a leading independent technology company delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future, proudly served as the title sponsor for the Ultimate Move-A-Thon 2025, an initiative by the Rotary Club of Poona, reinforcing its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). With over 1,500 participants, this fundraising event successfully raised INR 67 lacs (USD 78,000), which will be allocated to initiatives supporting underprivileged communities in the areas of education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, and other social impact programs.

Mukul Kumar, Co-Founder and President, Engineering at PubMatic during the Move-A-Thon event in Pune

Move-A-Thon, a flagship initiative of the Rotary Club of Poona, brought together participants from diverse backgrounds to run, walk, and cycle for a cause, fostering a spirit of community and wellness while making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need. The funds raised will support critical healthcare initiatives such as pediatric heart surgeries, juvenile diabetes care, and the provision of artificial limbs and motorized wheelchairs. Additionally, the proceeds will be directed towards enhancing educational infrastructure, including libraries, computer and science labs, smart boards for rural schools, and sanitation facilities for female students, as well as environmental sustainability projects like organic farming and water conservation.

PubMatic is dedicated to driving positive social change by supporting initiatives that uplift communities. The company's sponsorship of Move-A-Thon is a testament to its culture of collaboration, purpose, and community engagement. The event saw over 200 PubMatic employees and their families actively participate in the event, embodying the company's ethos of giving back and creating a meaningful impact.

"At PubMatic, we believe that businesses have a responsibility beyond profits. Our partnership with the Rotary Club of Poona for Move-A-Thon reflects our commitment to empowering communities, supporting education, and driving social change," said Mukul Kumar, Co-Founder & President, Engineering at PubMatic . "It was inspiring to see our employees come together, not just as participants but as changemakers, further strengthening our culture of purpose-driven action."

Jaideep Parekh, Chief Disruptor & Founding Partner of Panam Capital Market LLL and Project Chairman at the Rotary Club of Poona , added,“We are grateful to PubMatic for their generous support as the title sponsor of Move-A-Thon 2025. Their contribution has helped us amplify our impact, enabling us to reach more beneficiaries and drive sustainable social progress.”

With a strong focus on sustainability and community development, PubMatic remains committed to championing social causes, reinforcing its role as a company that not only drives innovation in the advertising technology industry but also creates lasting impact in society. To find out more about a career at PubMatic, visit our website.