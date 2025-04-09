Biomednewsbreaks - Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY) And UAV Corp (OTC: UMAV) Sign MOU To Develop Airborne Biohazard Detection And Response Systems

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Fifty 1 Labs (OTC: FITY) , via its subsidiary Genetic Networks, has entered a Memorandum of Understanding with UAV Corp (OTC: UMAV) to jointly develop technologies for detecting and countering nuclear, chemical, and biological threats. The partnership combines UAV Corp's aerial platforms with Genetic Networks' GeneScapeTM technology to create airborne detection and countermeasure systems. Initial testing will begin on UAV Corp's airship in Wewahitchka, with both companies also leveraging Department of Defense relationships and exploring future contract opportunities.

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY), a Nevada corporation based at 751 North Drive, Melbourne, FL 32934, is a holding company driving innovation in health, wellness, and biotechnology. FITY owns 100% of Genetic Networks LLC, a Delaware-based biotech firm founded in 2015 by Dr. Gennaro D'Urso. Genetic Networks, headquartered in Miami, Florida, develops the GeneScapeTM platform, a yeast-based, whole-genome analysis tool that accelerates drug discovery for personalized medicine, biodefense, and wellness applications, with proven success serving major pharma clients like Bristol Myers Squibb. FITY also wholly owns 51, LLC, its sports nutrition subsidiary offering a premium line of supplements-including pre-workout formulas, BCAAs, ION+ Electrolyte Formula, Turmeric Gummies, and Ashwagandha Gummies-designed to enhance athletic performance, recovery, and overall health. The Quickness, Astound NMN, and Drago Knives have been merged out of the company and are no longer part of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc., sharpening FITY's focus on biotech and wellness synergies to empower individuals and organizations worldwide.

