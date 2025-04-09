Investornewsbreaks Solarbank Corp. (NASDAQ: SUUN) (CSE: SUNN) Appoints Data Center Veteran As Advisor For Market Expansion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SolarBank Corporation

SolarBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (CSE: SUNN) has retained Jonathan Martone of Martone Advisors LLC to guide its planned expansion into the data center industry. Martone brings over 25 years of experience in telecommunications and data center development, including site selection, power grid strategy, and infrastructure planning. SolarBank first announced its strategic interest in the data center sector in November 2024 and is actively evaluating potential opportunities to support growing demand from AI-driven computing needs.

SolarBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA . The Company develops solar, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and EV Charging projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built. For more information, visit the company's website at SolarBankCorp . This report contains forward looking information. Please refer to for additional details.

