Miningnewsbreaks G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) Files Updated Technical Report For Gurupi Gold Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) has filed a new technical report under Canadian securities regulations detailing an updated mineral resource estimate for its 100% owned Gurupi Gold Project in Brazil. The report, titled“Mineral Resource Estimate NI43-101 Technical Report Gurupi Project,” was prepared by G Mining Services and serves as a voluntary update. It follows GMIN's Feb. 20 announcement and aims to provide additional context for ongoing exploration activities at the site.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine (” TZ“) in Brazil and Oko West Project in Guyana , both mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

