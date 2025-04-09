Temperatures Drop Sharply As Dusty Weather Persists Across Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 9 (Petra) -- Jordan is witnessing a significant drop in temperatures on Wednesday, accompanied by widespread dusty conditions, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.The weather will remain generally mild, with medium and high-altitude clouds appearing throughout the day. Southwesterly winds are expected to be active, with gusts reaching up to 60 kilometers per hour in several regions, raising dust and reducing horizontal visibility, particularly on desert and external roads.By nightfall, dust is forecast to gradually retreat from northern and central parts of the Kingdom, while it continues to affect southern and eastern regions. Conditions will turn relatively cold in the highlands and plains, and remain mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Clouds will persist at various altitudes, and light rain showers are possible in the north and center of the country during the late-night hours. Winds will shift to northwesterly and remain moderate, with occasional gusts, especially in the south and east.The Meteorological Department has issued warnings about the risk of reduced visibility due to dust, potential dust storms in desert areas, and hazardous wind gusts. Motorists are advised to exercise caution, especially on highways and in exposed regions.On Thursday, a further drop in temperatures is anticipated, with daytime highs falling 4 to 6 degrees Celsius below seasonal averages. The weather will be relatively cold and partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance of scattered light rain in western parts of the Kingdom. Northwesterly winds will remain active, with gusts potentially reaching 60 kilometers per hour in some areas, contributing to dusty conditions, particularly in the Badia.Friday and Saturday are expected to bring relatively cold and partly cloudy conditions to most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience milder weather. A slight chance of light rain remains for the far northern areas of the country. Winds will continue to blow from the northwest at moderate speeds, becoming active at intervals.Today's temperatures are expected to range between 26 C and 10 C in East Amman, and between 24 C and 8 C in West Amman. In the northern highlands, temperatures will vary from 20 C to 7 C, while in the Sharah highlands they will range from 22 C to 6 C. Desert regions will see highs of 31 C and lows of 12 C, and in the plains, temperatures will hover between 25 C and 10 C.The northern Jordan Valley will experience temperatures between 30 C and 16 C, and the southern Jordan Valley between 32 C and 18 C. The Dead Sea area will see a range of 31 C to 17 C, while the Gulf of Aqaba is expected to record similar conditions with temperatures ranging from 32 C to 18 C.