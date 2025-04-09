Ajloun Authorities Arrest Repeat Forest Offender With 30 Violations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, April 9 (Petra) -- Authorities in Ajloun Governorate have apprehended one of the most prolific offenders against the region's forest resources after he was caught engaging in illegal logging operations on three separate occasions in a single day.Ajloun's Director of Agriculture, Rami Adwan, told the News Agency (Petra) on Wednesday that the arrested individual had accumulated 30 forestry violations due to his repeated attacks on forest trees, causing damages estimated at over JD100,000 .He added that the offender has a history of similar offenses and was identified by agriculture directorate personnel during intensive field patrols conducted by forestry teams as part of ongoing efforts to protect forests and address any violations against forest resources.Adwan emphasized that the Ministry of Agriculture, through the Ajloun Agriculture Directorate, will not tolerate any attacks on forests and will continue to conduct surveillance and field campaigns across the governorate, in cooperation with security agencies, to preserve the forest cover, which is considered one of the Kingdom's most important environmental and tourism resources.