Parliament: Jordan's Historic Stance On Arab Issues Unwavering, National Unity Paramount

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 9 (Petra) -- Members of Parliament Wednesday underlined that Jordan, under its Hashemite leadership, has consistently stood on the right side of history on Arab and Islamic issues, especially the Palestinian cause and the brutal aggression against Gaza.They asserted Jordan will remain unyielding against conspiracies and machinations, a beacon of security and stability. They stressed national unity transcends partisan interests, national principles are inviolable, and the sacrifices of our martyrs, etched in the history of Jerusalem, testify to Jordan's unwavering commitment.The remarks came in a Lower House of Parliament session, chaired by Speaker Ahmed Safadi, attended by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and government members.Parliamentarians issued a stark warning against any challenge to national security, stating, "Any hand raised against the Arab Army must be met with the full force of the law."Parliament condemned all attempts to undermine the rule of law and deviate from the national and ethical values that define Jordan as a state of institutions and principles.They also condemned any action that diminishes the state's authority or targets national institutions and the dedicated personnel who defend the homeland and the Palestinian cause, a cornerstone of Jordan's identity, as well as the Arab Army and security services.They highlighted the unacceptable attempts to attack the state's prestige and national symbols, exploiting the Gaza crisis to incite unrest and question Jordan's consistent support for Palestine. They stated, "These actions serve only the agendas of those who seek to destabilize our nation."They reaffirmed their commitment to Jordan's core principles, rejecting any attack on national institutions, particularly the Armed Forces and security services, which are vital to national security. They rejected any attempt to politicize these institutions or question their historic role in supporting the Palestinian people.They emphasized the need to preserve national cohesion and safeguard the nation from those who seek to spread chaos under false pretenses.They affirmed that all regions of Jordan stand united behind His Majesty the King, the Arab Army, and the security services, stating, "We are the loyal defenders of Jordan and its Hashemite leadership, which has always championed Arab and Islamic causes."They expressed regret over recent lawlessness during protests, stating such actions undermine both the Palestinian cause and national unity. They affirmed the Arab Army remains a symbol of national pride, and that defending Palestinian rights is not achieved by weakening Jordan's internal stability.Speaker Safadi, at the session's outset, stated, "There is no neutrality regarding the army, and no compromise on Jordan," stating, "Those who misinterpret the state's resolve are mistaken."He affirmed the House's support for the King's efforts and regional cooperation.