Occupation Forces Tighten Military Measures At Hamra Checkpoint In West Bank
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli occupation forces tightened their military measures on Wednesday at the Hamra checkpoint in the northern Jordan Valley, in the occupied West Bank.
The Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported, citing local sources, that the occupation forces have obstructed the passage of Palestinian vehicles through the checkpoint towards the Jordan Valley, causing traffic jam extending for hundreds of meters and hindering Palestinians' access to their workplaces.
For the past two years, the checkpoint has been subject to repeated military restrictions and closures, severely limiting the movement and access of Palestinians.
