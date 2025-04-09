Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QCB Governor Meets Founder Of Liberty Capital

QCB Governor Meets Founder Of Liberty Capital


2025-04-09 02:02:14
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani met Wednesday with Founder of Liberty Capital Steven Mnuchin.
During the meeting, they reviewed key global financial and investment developments.

MENAFN09042025000067011011ID1109410130

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search