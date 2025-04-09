Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Tariffs On 60 Countries Take Effect, China To See Net Total Tariffs Of 104%

2025-04-09 02:02:14
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US tariffs on imports from dozens of countries came into force Wednesday, including 104% on goods from China.
The tariff rates range from 11% to 50% on most trading partners, while Washington has imposed a total tariff of 104% on China, following US President Donald Trump's announcement of an extra 50% tariff on top of the 54% tariff he had already announced.
US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed that it was preparing to collect country-specific tariffs from 86 nations.
CBP also said that it has already collected more than $4.8 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports, more than $2 billion on Mexican imports and about $861 million on Canadian imports.
Cambodia faces a tariff rate of 49%, Vietnam 46%, Thailand 36%, and Japan 24%. A 20% tariff has been imposed on imports from Germany and the European Union.
China said Friday that it will impose reciprocal 34% tariffs on all imports from the United States from April 10. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce described the US action as "a mistake on top of a mistake" and "blackmail," emphasizing that Beijing "will fight to the end" to defend its economic interests. (

