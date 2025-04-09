403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Several Palestinians Martyred In Ongoing Israeli Aggression On Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Several Palestinians were martyred and injured early Wednesday in the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported that two Palestinians were martyred in the Israeli bombing of two tents sheltering displaced people west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Medical sources said that two other Palestinians, one of them a child, were martyred due to the Israeli bombing of a residential apartment belonging to a family in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
A Palestinian was also martyred, and others were injured by gunfire from an Israeli drone targeting Shuja'iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
The sources also noted that another Palestinian succumbed to his injuries from an earlier Israeli strike.
The Israeli military continues to demolish residential buildings in the northwest of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
The death toll in Gaza has risen to 50,810 martyrs, while the number of injuries reached 115,688 since the aggression began on October 7, 2023.
The Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported that two Palestinians were martyred in the Israeli bombing of two tents sheltering displaced people west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Medical sources said that two other Palestinians, one of them a child, were martyred due to the Israeli bombing of a residential apartment belonging to a family in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
A Palestinian was also martyred, and others were injured by gunfire from an Israeli drone targeting Shuja'iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
The sources also noted that another Palestinian succumbed to his injuries from an earlier Israeli strike.
The Israeli military continues to demolish residential buildings in the northwest of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
The death toll in Gaza has risen to 50,810 martyrs, while the number of injuries reached 115,688 since the aggression began on October 7, 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment