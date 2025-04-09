Inventhelp Inventor Develop New Tombstone Accessory (MHO-482)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a monument tombstone business, and I wanted to create a new way to hear words of love, affirmation, advice, or encouragement from or about a departed loved one when visiting a grave site," said an inventor, from West Liberty, Ky., "so I invented the FLASHBACK. My design may also leave a legacy of the departed loved one's life, love, and strength."

The patent-pending invention provides a new accessory for a tombstone. In doing so, it would provide messages from the departed loved one. As a result, it helps keep the memory of the deceased alive. It also provides added comfort and peace of mind when visiting the grave. The invention features a weather-resistant design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MHO-482, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

